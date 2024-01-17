Pennsylvania hospital names CEO

Philadelphia-based Roxborough Memorial Hospital has tapped Darshan Shawn Parekh, PharmD, as CEO.

Dr. Parekh has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, according to a Jan. 17 news release shared with Becker's. His resume includes a vice presidency at Philadelphia-based Temple University Health, where he oversaw pharmaceutical services, and the chief ancillary officer position at Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

He succeeds Burton Piper, who has returned to Tennessee to be closer to family.