Arkansas Children's Northwest taps veteran pediatric leader as chief administrator

In July, Rustin Morse, MD, will step into the role of senior vice president and chief administrator at Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. He previously served in C-suite roles at other pediatric hospitals and health systems.

He is joining Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's from Nationwide Children's Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he has served as chief medical officer since 2020. Prior to that, he was the chief quality officer at Dallas-based Children's Medical Center, now part of Children's Health.

Dr. Morse's appointment comes amid a period of expansion for Arkansas Children's Northwest, which opened in 2018 as a 24-inpatient bed hospital. Since then, ACNW has expanded clinics. A 72,000-square foot addition to the hospital is also underway.

He succeeds Shannon Hendrix as chief administrator. She departed in January.