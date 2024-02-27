HCA system taps president

Jeff Wilson is the new president of Trident Health and CEO of Trident Medical Center, both based in Charleston, S.C., The Summerville Journal Scene reported Feb. 26.

The health system, composed of two acute-care hospitals and three freestanding emergency departments, sports 445 beds under HCA Healthcare's umbrella.

Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as CEO of San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, of which HCA Healthcare is a 50% co-owner, according to the report. His first day at Trident Health will be March 25.