Franciscan Health taps new CFO for 2 Indiana hospitals

Justin Kats was named CFO of Fransciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.) and Franciscan Health Michigan City (Ind.), both part of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, effective April 8.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Kats served as executive director and system controller for UChicago Medicine, according to an April 25 Franciscan Health news release shared with Becker's.

Ryan Misek, DO, was also named vice president of medical affairs of Franciscan Health Crown Point, effective April 1, the release said.

Dr. Misek joined the medical staff at Franciscan Health Crown Point in 2015. He has served as medical director of the hospital's emergency department since June of 2021.