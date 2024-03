Joe Hurshe, COO of Ascension Michigan, has accepted a new role as president of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich.

Mr. Hurshe served St. Louis-based Ascension for 14 years, according to a March 5 news release from Munson Health. Prior to becoming the system's regional COO, he served as president and CEO of Ascension Providence hospitals in both Southfield and Novi, Mich.

His new role is effective April 1.

Munson Healthcare is based in Traverse City.