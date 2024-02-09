AdventHealth hospital names chief medical officer

Byron Dixon, MD, has been named chief medical officer for AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), the health system announced Feb. 1. He will step into the role March 4.

Dr. Dixon most recently served as vice president of clinical affairs for Novant Health's greater Charlotte market in North Carolina. His CMO appointment marks a return to AdventHealth Hendersonvillle, as he served as medical director of its emergency department from 2018 to 2021.

Dr. Dixon is board-certified in emergency medicine and healthcare quality management. AdventHealth Hendersonville is a 103-bed hospital and includes a network of clinics in the region.