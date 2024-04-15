Missouri lawmaker tapped as Cross Trails Medical Center CEO

Rick Francis, a state representative for District 145, was appointed CEO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Cross Trails Medical Center, Southeast Missourian reported April 15.

Mr. Francis has served on the clinic's board of directors for the last eight years, including four as its president, according to a news release cited by the newspaper. He assumed his state office in 2017, and his current term expires in January.

In his new role, Mr. Francis will succeed Ron Camp, who retired, according to the release.

Cross Trails Medical Center, a federally qualified health center and a community health center, includes clinics in four Missouri cities: Cape Girardeau, Advance, Marble Hill and Perryville.





