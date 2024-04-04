U of Utah Health CEO to depart administrative roles

Michael Good, MD, the CEO of University of Utah Health and the University of Utah senior vice president of health sciences, will transition from his administrative roles later in 2024 after a national search for his successor.

Dr. Good plans to return to the University of Utah School of Medicine faculty following a sabbatical, according to an April 3 news release from the Salt Lake City-based university.

"The math is speaking," Dr. Good wrote in a message to his colleagues. "In June, I complete 40 years in academic medicine, with 20 years serving in a dean or vice president role; in July, Danette and I celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary; in August, I turn 65, register for Medicare, and start my 7th year at the University of Utah.

"I am reminded of the minister who asks the parishioner about the sermon, to which the parishioner replies, 'Well your message was really quite good, but you preached through three really good stopping points!' Being conscientious not to preach through good stopping points, calculus suggests this is a good time for transitions."

Dr. Good joined the university in 2018 as CEO of the health system, senior vice president for health sciences and dean of the medical school.

During his tenure, he has overseen a $5.7 billion health system, 17 hospitals and clinics, 2.2 million patient visits and 25,000 faculty, staff and students at the academic health sciences center, according to the release.

Prior to joining the university, Dr. Good served as dean of the Gainesville-based University of Florida College of Medicine.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall said in the release that Dr. Good will remain CEO of the university's health system during a search for his replacement.