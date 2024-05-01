Alabama hospital names inaugural chief medical officer

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health's Children's & Women's Hospital appointed Manimaran Ramani, MD, its inaugural chief medical officer.

Dr. Ramani currently serves as the division chief of neonatology and medical director for the neonatal intensive care unit and will continue in these roles in addition to working as chief medical officer.

Until his appointment, the hospital did not have a physician executive serving in the CMO role exclusively for the facility, according to an April 30 system news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Ramani joins the team of USA Health CMOs, led by system chief medical officer Michael Chang, MD.