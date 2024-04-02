UC Davis C-suite leader heads to NRC Health

Jennifer Baron is leaving her role as chief experience officer at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health for the same title at NRC Health.

Ms. Baron will officially join the Lincoln, Neb.-based healthcare research and solutions company on June 28, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She will be the first chief experience officer in its more than 40-year history.

In her current role at UC Davis Health — which she has held since 2020 — Ms. Baron has led the system's holistic experience framework. She developed its "Experience Roadmap," an "evidence-based multi-year plan for hardwiring human centricity across the health system," per the news release.

"For health systems, ensuring an excellent patient experience is a core component of providing quality care and services," Ms. Baron said. "NRC Health has a deep history of humanizing healthcare for patients and care teams. It’s an honor to be able to use my many years of health system leadership to help other health care systems and their leaders truly put the people and communities they serve at the center of everything they do."