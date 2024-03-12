UF Health St. Johns names new chief strategy officer

St. Augustine, Fla.-based UF Health St. Johns, part of Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health, has named Jon Cooper its chief strategy officer.

In his new role, Mr. Cooper will be tasked with assisting the health system's continued integration with UF Health. He will also aid in the development of an overall strategic plan for the organization, which involves identifying integrated services and strategies for capital projects and affiliations, according to a March 12 UF Health St. Johns LinkedIn post.

UF Health St. Johns, a regional campus for UF Health, is an extension of the 335-bed UF Health Flagler Hospital, according to its website.