California hospital CFO retiring, successor named

Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center has named Craig McDonald its next vice president and CFO, Valley Voice reported May 2.

Mr. McDonald will take over the role in June, replacing current CFO and Vice President Doug Dickson, who is retiring, according to the report.

"Doug has been a pillar of strength and wisdom throughout his tenure, guiding Sierra View Medical Center through both prosperous and challenging times," Sierra View President and CEO Donna Hefner, RN, BSN, said, according to the report.

Mr. McDonald joins Sierra View from UCSF Fresno (Calif.), where he served as CFO, according to the report. He also previously served as director of finance at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.









