HCA Florida names CEO for 2 hospitals

Brent Burish will serve as CEO of two HCA Healthcare hospitals in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mr. Burish was named CEO of the system's St. Petersburg Hospital, effective Jan. 3, after having served in the role on an interim basis since last September, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's. He had been serving in the interim role while continuing as CEO of Pasadena Hospital. He will now helm both hospitals.

Mr. Burish has served as CEO of Pasadena Hospital since August 2022.

Both facilities are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.