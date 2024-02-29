Steward names North region president as part of '6-point action plan'

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has named Octavio (Tavi) Diaz, MD, president of its North region in Massachusetts, effective Feb. 29, as part of the health system's six-point action plan to help combat its ongoing financial struggles.

In his new role, Dr. Diaz, who previously served as Steward's chief medical officer, will meet with hospital staff and leaders at each of Steward's Massachusetts hospitals, according to a Feb. 29 Steward news release.

Dr. Diaz will also meet with "as many key stakeholders as possible" to gain a deeper understanding of Steward's operations in the region and how to improve patient outcomes and provide high-quality care.

Michael Callum, MD, executive vice president of physician services at Steward, is also switching to a new role and will oversee management of Steward facilities across the Midwest and South, which includes Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ohio. Dr. Callum will also be working on a long-term strategy for all Steward hospitals.

Along with leadership changes, the six-point plan also features a financial agreement between Steward and its current lenders for a $150 million cash infusion. New labor agreements have also been negotiated with Steward employees, and the health system is working to sell its nonessential assets immediately.

Steward features more than 30 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. It also has multispecialty medical groups, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health centers. The health system comprises 30,000 employees, including more than 4,450 providers.