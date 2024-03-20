HCA Midwest Health appoints VP of graduate medical education

Eric Quirion was named vice president of graduate medical education at Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health.

Mr. Quirion brings more than 17 years of graduate medical education experience to the role, according to a March 20 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he was assistant vice president of graduate medical education for HCA Gulf Coast division, which serves the Houston area and South Texas.

HCA Midwest Health and HCA Gulf Coast are both part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.