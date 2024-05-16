Boston Medical Center names hospital president

Anthony "Tony" Hollenberg, MD, was selected as the next president of Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Hollenberg, physician-in-chief at BMC and the John Wade Professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, oversees BMC's largest clinical department, according to a May 14 hospital news release.

In his new role, he will report to Alastair Bell, MD, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System.

"Dr. Hollenberg's extensive leadership background at academic medical centers, demonstrated experience as a highly accomplished physician-researcher, and his longstanding commitment to clinical innovation and health equity make him ideal to drive BMC forward as a premier academic medical center," Dr. Bell said in the release. "As our health system rewrites how to best deliver care to our patients and members, Dr. Hollenberg will further advance systems of care to ensure BMC remains a strong, trusted, and sustainable organization."

Dr. Hollenberg, a physician-scientist who specializes in endocrinology, joined BMC and Boston University after serving as chair of the Joan and Sanford I. Weill Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and physician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.