New York health system CEO to retire

Michael Israel will retire as president and CEO of Westchester Medical Center and the Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y., at the end of 2025.

Mr. Israel has helmed WMCHealth for nearly two decades.

"This is the right time to move on to my next phase, and for a new leader to come in and build upon all that we have accomplished to improve healthcare across the Hudson Valley region," he said in a news release. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this network and my focus over the next year will be to continue to serve our organization, and communities while advancing our mission."

During his tenure, Mr. Israel played a key role in a financial turnaround for Westchester Medical Center, helping lead the transformation into the WMCHealth network, according to the release.

Today, the network includes nine hospitals and nearly 1,800 inpatient beds in eight counties and 6,200 square miles.