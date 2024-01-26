Mercy Hospital Southeast taps former Intermountain leader as chief medical officer

Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has selected a former Intermountain Health executive to become its new chief medical officer, the health system announced Jan. 25.

Naresh Agarwal, will take on the role at the 245-bed hospital, effective immediately. He most recently served as the associate chief medical officer for Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Dr. Agarwal received his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India.

In this new capacity with Mercy, Dr. Agarwal will focus on recruiting and retaining physicians and advanced practice providers for the hospital, according to the news release.