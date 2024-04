Community HealthCare System in Onaga, Kan., has named Kerry Herbine CEO, effective in May.

Mr. Herbine has more than 16 years of experience in the medical field, according to an April 11 announcement on the health system's website. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer for Lewis County Health System in Lowville, N.Y.

He succeeds Todd Willert, who has been with Community HealthCare System since 2015.