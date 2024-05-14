Los Angeles hospital taps CFO

Los Angeles-based MLK Community Hospital has named Steven Ciampa its permanent CFO, according to a May 13 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Ciampa has served as the interim CFO for the safety-net hospital since June.

Prior to joining MLK Community Hospital, he served as interim CFO at several hospitals in the Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network, according to his LinkedIn page. He also served as interim CFO at Lakewood (Calif.) Regional Medical Center and director of finance and interim CFO at Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital.