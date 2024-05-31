Prime Healthcare hospital taps CFO

Saint Clare's Health, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, has appointed William Rodrigues CFO, effective April 29.

Mr. Rodrigues comes to Denville, N.J.-based Saint Clare's with more than 25 years of experience. He most recently served as acting vice president of finance for Hartford Healthcare's central region and was director of finance for the central and northwest regions as well as the ambulance division.

Saint Clare's Health includes hospitals in Denville and Dover, N.J., three behavioral health clinics, an imaging center and a primary care physician practice.