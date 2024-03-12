HCA Florida hospital hires new COO

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has appointed veteran healthcare administrator Mark Amox as its new COO.

In his new role, Mr. Amox will be responsible for strategic planning and operations, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Amox joins HCA Florida North Florida Hospital from Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health, where he served as president and CEO. He also previously served as COO of HCA Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., and at Children's Hospital at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

His new role brings him back to Gainesville, where he previously served as hospital administrator for UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, Psychiatric and Rehab Hospitals, according to the release. Mr. Amox replaces John Gerhold, who was named CEO of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford in December.

"It's an honor to join the HCA Florida North Florida family, and I'm eager to collaborate with the team as we embark on a journey of growth and innovation," Mr. Amox said in the release.

His appointment follows HCA Florida North Florida Hospital's suspension of elective procedures earlier this year to address equipment sterilization issues. The hospital reportedly fired its vice president of surgical services and other employees connected to the facility's sterile processing department.