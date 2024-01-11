Avera hospital taps CEO

O'Neill, Neb.-based Avera St. Anthony's Hospital has named John Kozyra its next CEO, effective Jan. 29.

Mr. Kozyra joins the hospital from Apple Valley, Calif.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he most recently served as executive director of operations. He previously served as its chief philanthropy officer and has held nonprofit leadership positions since 2012, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's.

He succeeds Kayleen Lee, who has led Avera St. Anthony's since October 2022. The two will share some overlap to aid the transition, as Ms. Lee's last day will be Jan. 31, per the news release.

Avera Health is based in Sioux Falls, S.D.