Illinois hospital names CEO

Michael Mutterer, RN, was selected as the new president and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill.

Mr. Mutterer has served at the helm on an interim basis since Oct. 15, 2023, following the unexpected passing of then-leader Ruth Colby, according to a June 3 hospital news release.

Ms. Colby underwent a minimally invasive robotic heart valve procedure at the University of Chicago Medicine Hospital in September 2023 and died from surgical complications in the hospital the following month, at age 69.

Mr. Mutterer joined Silver Cross as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer in April 2020, before being promoted to senior vice president last year, according to the release.

Silver Cross sits on a 129-acre New Lenox campus with more than 300 beds, according to its website.