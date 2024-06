Jim Leste was appointed chief administrative officer of UI Health Care Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Mr. Leste, who currently serves as vice president of operations for Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota, will begin his new role on July 29, according to a University of Iowa news release.

Melissa Whisler has served in the position on an interim basis and will continue as chief of staff to the CEO of the clinical enterprise, the release said.