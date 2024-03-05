Ascension's chief digital officer expands role

St. Louis-based Ascension named Raj Mohan senior vice president and chief marketing and digital experience officer in early March.

Mr. Mohan stepped into his expanded role after serving as Ascension's chief digital officer since October 2021. He now leads the 140-hospital system's marketing and digital access strategies, accountable for reducing friction and accelerating growth.

Mr. Mohan has global leadership experience in building brand and digital loyalty. He has spent time developing and growing consumer-oriented digital products and experiences in multiple industries, including airline and hospitality.

Prior to joining Ascension, Mr. Mohan spent time as the senior vice president of global marketing, digital and loyalty at Qatar Airways and vice president of digital commerce at Marriott International.