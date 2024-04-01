Ballad taps chief growth officer

Bo Wilkes was named chief growth officer for Ballad Health, a 21-hospital health system based in Johnson City, Tenn.

In his new role, Mr. Wilkes will be responsible for Ballad's corporate growth and business development functions, according to an April 1 news release. He will also continue his current responsibilities managing the health system's innovation center, its venture capital platform, Ballad Ventures, and its operational excellence department and enterprise project management office.

Previously, Mr. Wilkes served as chief of staff for the executive chair and president of Ballad Health.