Mercy names regional president

St. Louis-based Mercy has promoted two leaders to guide its growing Ozarks region.

David Argueta has been elevated to regional president of Mercy Southwest Missouri Communities, according to an April 3 news release shared with Becker's. He previously served as president of the system's Springfield (Mo.) Communities.

John Myers, chief operating officer of the Springfield Communities, has succeeded Mr. Argueta as community president.

The promotions are part of a larger strategic growth plan for Mercy, which plans to finalize its acquisition of Pittsburg, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi Hospital this summer. The region includes a mix of urban and rural settings across Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, and serves both residents and tourists.

"Mercy’s presence in the Ozarks is significant," Mr. Argueta said in the news release. "Southwest Missouri is a large and important region for Mercy. It includes patients across 27,000 square miles and more than 200 sites of care. Creating a regional approach allows us to lead all facilities in the region in a coordinated manner and deepen existing services while we also grow into communities such as Pittsburg, Kansas."