Cleveland Clinic taps chief clinical and operational improvement officer

Cleveland Clinic appointed Lisa Yerian, MD, chief clinical and operational improvement officer and vice president.

Dr. Yerian has served as interim chief clinical transformation officer since July and will step into her new role April 15.

"Over the last decade, Dr. Yerian’s team has engaged and led many initiatives that span our organization, including our integrated system of tiered daily huddles and an enterprise-wide improvement training program," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic and the holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, said in an April 11 news release from the health system.

In her new position, she will lead more than 1,000 caregivers to improve culture and drive strategic improvements in safety, quality, patient experience, continuous improvement and patient access. She will report to Dr. Mihaljevic.