Dana Farber, Boston's Children's tap joint chief medical officer of cancer center

Andrew Place, MD, PhD, was named vice president and pediatric chief medical officer for the Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Boston.

In his role, he will work closely with both hospitals' leadership to define and implement clinical strategies and operational approaches for clinical care services across the institutions. He will also help oversee clinical operations involving oncology and hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients at both institutions.

Dr. Place replaces Lisa Diller, MD, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2023. Previously, Dr. Place served as leader of Dana-Farber's Pediatric Hematological Malignancies Program and served as the CMO of Boston Children's Institutional Centers for Clinical and Translational Research for the past six years.