CEO named for 2 Tower Health hospitals

Kelly Gooch -

Richard McLaughlin, MD, was named president and CEO of Tower Health's Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital and Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital.

Dr. McLaughlin previously served as chief medical officer of both hospitals, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Before that, he was chief medical officer at Pottstown Hospital.  He also previously helmed Tri-County Emergency Physicians.

Phoenixville Hospital is a 144-bed facility, and Pottstown Hospital is a 213-bed hospital. Tower Health is based in West Reading, Pa.

