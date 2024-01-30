Marshall Health Network taps former Aetna leader as chief population health officer

Marshall Health Network has selected Chadwick Smith, MD, to serve as chief population health officer, the Huntington, W.Va.-based system said in a Jan. 30 news release sent to Becker's.

Dr. Smith is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. He joins the academic health system from CVS Health's payer business Aetna, where he served as medical director.

As chief population health officer, Dr. Smith will be responsible for programs that bridge the gap between healthcare services, wellness and community needs for the rural population the system serves.

MHN includes four hospitals, including St. Mary's Medical Center, one of West Virginia's largest medical facilities with 393 beds.