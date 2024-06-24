Novant Health taps CommonSpirit executive as cyber chief

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has named Sanjeev Sah as its new chief information security officer.

Onyeka Nchege, chief digital and information officer of Novant Health, made the announcement via LinkedIn on June 24. He wrote that in this role, Mr. Sah will join Novant's digital products and services team.

Prior to joining Novant, Mr. Sah served as senior vice president of IT strategy and cyber at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. In this role, Mr. Sah was responsible for leading the organization's strategic IT initiatives and strengthening its cybersecurity measures