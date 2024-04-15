HCA hospital names CEO

HealthOne — a Denver-based branch of HCA Healthcare — has named Ryan Thornton, BSN, RN, president and CEO of its North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo.

Most recently, Mr. Thornton served as chief nursing executive for HCA's Continental Division, which includes HealthOne, according to an April 11 news release. He has been with HealthOne for more than a decade, holding nursing leadership positions in a number of the system's hospitals.

Prior to joining the health system, Mr. Thornton served eight years in the U.S. Air Force as both an enlisted member and an officer.