New Jersey system promotes 2 executives

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System has promoted two leaders to new roles on its executive team.

Robert Brenner, MD, was promoted to president of the organization, and Karteek Bhavsar was promoted to senior vice president and COO, according to a Jan. 22 health system news release.

As president, Dr. Brenner will oversee the operations of The Valley Hospital, Valley Medical Group and Valley Home Care. He will also serve on the Valley Health System board of trustees.

Audrey Meyers will remain CEO of Valley Health System.

Mr. Bhavsar, who is taking on an expanded role, will report to Dr. Brenner to lead Valley Health System operations, especially the operations of The Valley Hospital in Paramus, N.J., according to the release. The campus in Paramus is expected to open in April.

Dr. Brenner has held various roles at Valley Health System, most recently as president of clinical integration and the physician enterprise. Prior to his most recent promotion, Mr. Bhavsar was promoted in 2022 to senior vice president of operations and business development.