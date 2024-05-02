Wellstar names new external affairs chief

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System has named John Hatfield as its new executive vice president and chief external affairs officer.

In this role, Mr. Hatfield will oversee the health system's marketing, communications, government relations, community development and foundation teams, in a new integrated group called external affairs, according to a May 1 news release from Wellstar.

Mr. Hatfield and his teams will also work closely with donors, patients, families, media, legislators and community partners to raise awareness and build support for Wellstar.