Cleveland Clinic names 1st international, emerging markets president

Cleveland Clinic has named Tommaso Falcone, MD, executive vice president and president of international and emerging markets.

Dr. Falcone, who will be the first to hold the position, begins the role April 1, according to a March 29 Cleveland Clinic news release.

He will be responsible for leading and executing the health system's strategic initiatives in international markets. This will include global patient services, international operations, Cleveland Clinic Canada and Cleveland Clinic Nevada. He will also work closely with leaders at Cleveland Clinic London and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Falcone most recently served as interim president of Cleveland Clinic London, the release said. He joined the health system in 1995 as a staff gynecologist.