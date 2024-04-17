Tenet taps CFO of Massachusetts market

Jeffrey Thomas has been named CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and Tenet's Massachusetts market.

In his new role, Mr. Thomas will be responsible for overseeing financial operations of Saint Vincent as well as MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham and Natick, according to an April 16 post on Saint Vincent's LinkedIn page.

Mr. Thomas comes to Tenet's Massachusetts market with experience working in for-profit health systems. He most recently served as CFO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, which is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, according to his LinkedIn page.