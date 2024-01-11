New York system names CEO

Donald Morrish, MD, was named CEO of New York City-based Episcopal Health Services.

Dr. Morrish joined the health system in 2013, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief medical officer, according to a Jan. 11 news release shared with Becker's. He initially joined EHS as the chairman of obstetrics and gynecology.

In his new role, he will succeed Gerard Walsh, who will retire in March, according to the release. Mr. Walsh will continue serving as a member of the board and continue working with the St. John's ICARE Foundation.