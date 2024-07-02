U of Maryland Medical member system names chief medical officer

Glen Burnie, Md.-based University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, a member of the University of Maryland Medical System, has appointed Jason Heavner, MD, as its new senior vice president and chief medical officer, it announced July 1.

Dr. Heavner most recently served as chair of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Now, as CMO, he will oversee a staff of more than 1,000 clinicians, research efforts, physician services, population health, primary and specialty care, and graduate medical education for the system.

Dr. Heavner will replace Neel Vibhakar, MD, who will now assume the role as the associate chief clinical officer for the medical system.

His role takes effect immediately. He joined the medical system in 2004.