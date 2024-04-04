CommonSpirit taps new Denver market president

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health tapped Ryan Tobin as market president for its greater Denver market, effective May 6.

In his new role, Mr. Tobin will oversee six Colorado-based hospitals: St. Anthony Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Longmont United Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan, and St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco.

Mr. Tobin will also oversee greater Denver area growth for CommonSpirit's ministry, according to an April 4 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Tobin served in hospital leadership roles at Denver-based HealthOne, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, for 12 years.

Most recently, he served as CEO and president of HealthOne's Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center.

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit health system that comprises 142 hospitals and over 2,200 care locations in 24 states. It has more than 175,000 employees and 25,000 providers.