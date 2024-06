Durango, Colo.-based CommonSpirit Mercy Hospital, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, has tapped Josh Neff as CEO, effective July 1.

Mr. Neff currently serves as both CEO of CommonSpirit's St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan, Colo., and vice president of integration and rural health for the system, according to a June 19 news release.

Mr. Neff will "continue in his role supporting integration and rural health" with his transition.