Minnesota system names CEO

Trevor Sawallish was named CEO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health.

Mr. Sawallish will begin his new role on Feb. 9, according to a health system news release. He will succeed J. Kevin Croston, MD, who is retiring.

Throughout his healthcare career, Mr. Sawallish has held various positions, most recently serving as COO of North Memorial Health, according to the release. He has also served in executive roles at Madison, Wis.-based Dean Clinic, Minneapolis-based Children’s Minnesota and St. Louis-based SSM Health.

North Memorial Health is a two-hospital system with more than 6,000 employees.