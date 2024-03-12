Indiana system names dual hospital COO

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health has named Carlos Vasquez vice president and chief operating officer of a second hospital.

Mr. Vasquez has held the titles at Franciscan Health Rensselaer (Ind.) for eight years, and will now assume the same responsibilities at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville (Ind.), in addition to his existing ones.

"There are many similarities between Crawfordsville and Rensselaer and I will be able to use my experience to hit the ground running," Mr. Vasquez said in a March 7 news release shared with Becker's.