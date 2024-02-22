New Jersey hospital taps former Mount Sinai exec as chief medical officer

Summit, N.J.-based Overlook Medical Center, part of the Atlantic Health System, has named Brian Radbill, MD, as its new chief medical officer, NJBiz reported Feb. 22.

Dr. Radbill will join the medical center after departing his role with Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where he has served as chief medical officer since 2017. He initially joined the Mount Sinai system in 1998.

In his new role with Overlook Medical Center, Dr. Radbill will help guide clinical staff through a multipart transition plan the system is undergoing, which includes the opening of a new pediatric facility, a new behavioral health unit, and a new entrance to its emergency room.

Dr. Radbill is also joining the Atlantic Health System as it begins to fully integrate with Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, according to NJBiz.