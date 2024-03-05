Baylor St. Luke's names president

Brad Lembcke, MD, was named president of Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lembcke began in the permanent role March 4 after serving in the position on an interim basis, according to a news release from the hospital.

He also is chief medical officer for the Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's South Region and will continue in the role until a permanent successor is chosen, the release said.

Baylor St. Luke's is the flagship 881-bed quaternary care academic medical center of the St. Luke's Health System in the Texas Medical Center.

Previously, Dr. Lembcke served as senior vice president and chief medical officer at St. Luke's Health, and from February 2020 to December 2021, he served simultaneously as chief medical officer for Baylor St. Luke's.