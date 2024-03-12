Baptist MD Anderson taps head of cancer medicine, medical oncologist in chief

Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Fla., has named Tomislav "Tom" Dragovich, MD, PhD, as head of cancer medicine and medical oncologist-in-chief. He stepped into the role March 11.

Dr. Dragovich, an expert in gastrointestinal cancer, has more than 20 years of experience in medical oncology and clinical research, according to a news release. He joins the cancer center — which is a partnership between Jacksonville-based Baptist Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston — from Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Ariz.

At Baptist MD Anderson, he will lead efforts to advance clinical research programs on new cancer treatments and oversee the growth of its cancer medicine team. Dr. Dragovich will also work on expanding cancer medicine programs at Baptist Medical Center South and Baptist Medical Center Clay, and will continue practicing as a medical oncologist.

In the new role, he will work closely with Christopher Pezzi, MD, surgical oncologist and head of surgery at Baptist MD Anderson, and Michael Olson, MD, PhD, head of radiation oncology.