Illinois hospital CEO to exit, new leader named

Springfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, part of Springfield-based Memorial Health, has named Jay Roszhart president and CEO, effective July 1.

Mr. Roszhart will succeed Chuck Callahan, PhD, who shared an intent to leave the hospital on June 30 "to seek other professional opportunities," according to a Memorial Health news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Roszhart is currently president of the Memorial Health Ambulatory Group, where he oversees the system's behavioral health, home care and specialty care service lines.

In his new role, Mr. Roszhart will continue to lead Memorial Behavioral Health to help meet growing patient mental health needs.