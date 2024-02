John McDonald was named CEO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. McDonald brings nearly two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the position, according to a Feb. 15 news release.

Most recently, he spent five years as CEO of Lee's Summit (Mo.) Medical Center, another HCA facility. He also served as COO of HCA's Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.