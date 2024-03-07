Mass General Brigham hospital taps business operations exec

Kofi Cash, DSc, has been named executive director of business operations at Mass General Brigham-McLean Hospital.

Dr. Cash joined the Belmont, Mass.-based psychiatric hospital this week, reporting to COO Michael Macht-Greenberg, PhD. In his new role, he will ensure services are cost-effective, compliant with regulatory requirements, and enhancing patient access and equity, according to a March 7 news release shared with Becker's.

Previously, Dr. Cash served as chief operating officer of UofL Health-Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.